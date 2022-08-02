Market Analysts see Volta Inc. [VLTA] falling to $4. Time to buy?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, up 13.04%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that City of Hoboken Partners With Volta to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure at No Cost to City.

Collaboration demonstrates Volta’s unique ability to maximize value for urban communities by offering accessible public charging, subsidized by advertising-enabled EV charging stations.

Partnership expands the reach of the Volta Media™ Network within the number one ranked New York, NY DMA.

Volta Inc. stock is now -71.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLTA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.22 and lowest of $1.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.34, which means current price is +70.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 5574912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volta Inc. [VLTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has VLTA stock performed recently?

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8100 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $77 million, or 22.70% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,900,675, which is approximately 69.98% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,601,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.49 million in VLTA stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $6.42 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly -46.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 16,253,937 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,528,252 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,115,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,897,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,523,032 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,457 shares during the same period.