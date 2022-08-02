Market Analysts see Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] jumped around 0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.38 at the close of the session, up 12.29%. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

Transocean Ltd. stock is now 22.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.43 and lowest of $3.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +45.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.51M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 23823559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

Pareto have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RIG shares from 2.50 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.50. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,304 million, or 58.10% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,705,682, which is approximately 2.149% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,393,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.19 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $117.93 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 87,379,582 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 27,291,635 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 271,258,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,929,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,761,518 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,077,859 shares during the same period.