Market Analysts see The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] falling to $60. Time to buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $62.65 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.75, while the highest price level was $62.84. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Boeing, Kroger, Qualcomm, TJX Companies, or Walmart?.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.48 percent and weekly performance of -1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 6177671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $75.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $75 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TJX stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 81 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 153.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.04, while it was recorded at 61.29 for the last single week of trading, and 65.16 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.80%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,481 million, or 93.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,135,403, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,916,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.72 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 778 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 58,908,135 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 79,724,165 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 922,519,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,151,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,725,857 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 9,860,107 shares during the same period.