Market Analysts see Morgan Stanley [MS] gaining to $111. Time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $84.54 during the day while it closed the day at $84.09. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSD) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EDD) (the “Funds”). The Funds are managed by the Emerging Markets Debt team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.

The current members of the team jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds are Warren Mar, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”) and Sahil Tandon, a Managing Director of MSIM Limited. Mr. Mar has been associated with MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since February 2020. Prior to February 2020, Mr. Mar was associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity from August 2012. Mr. Mar began managing the Funds in December 2014. Mr. Tandon has been associated with the MSIM Limited in an investment management capacity since August 2019. Prior to August 2019, Mr. Tandon was associated with the Adviser in an investment capacity from 2004. Mr. Tandon began managing the Funds in October 2015. Effective September 30, 2022, Warren Mar will no longer serve as a portfolio manager of the Funds. Sahil Tandon will remain as a portfolio manager of the Funds.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 4.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.40% and lost -14.33% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $141.81 billion, with 1.73 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5418377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07.

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.60, while it was recorded at 82.93 for the last single week of trading, and 91.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

There are presently around $123,656 million, or 65.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.97 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.05 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,203,077 shares. Additionally, 797 investors decreased positions by around 101,638,136 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,294,677,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,470,518,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,263,506 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 12,446,812 shares during the same period.