Market Analysts see Cloudflare Inc. [NET] falling to $175. Time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] closed the trading session at $51.16 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.53, while the highest price level was $53.39. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.10 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, NET reached to a volume of 5436303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $98.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $128, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on NET stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NET shares from 210 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47.

NET stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.88, while it was recorded at 48.90 for the last single week of trading, and 107.37 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,949 million, or 88.80% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 29,746,093, which is approximately 4.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,133,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in NET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.19 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 27,825,493 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 29,483,677 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 176,253,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,562,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,180,746 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 10,574,987 shares during the same period.