Market Analysts see Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] falling to $48. Time to buy?

Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ: CYAD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.00%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Celyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Regulatory News:.

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.

Over the last 12 months, CYAD stock dropped by -39.66%. The one-year Celyad Oncology SA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.38. The average equity rating for CYAD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.36 million, with 22.59 million shares outstanding and 14.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42K shares, CYAD stock reached a trading volume of 7381749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYAD shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Celyad Oncology SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Celyad Oncology SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celyad Oncology SA is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50.

CYAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, CYAD shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celyad Oncology SA Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYAD is now -76.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.32. Additionally, CYAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] managed to generate an average of -$257,398 per employee.

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 29.23% of CYAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYAD stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 6,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 36,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in CYAD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $49000.0 in CYAD stock with ownership of nearly -16.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celyad Oncology SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ:CYAD] by around 15,072 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 36,411 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,546,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,597,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYAD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,598 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,133 shares during the same period.