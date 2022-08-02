Macy’s Inc. [M] is -31.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on August 1, 2022 that BLUEMERCURY ANNOUNCES DR. ELYSE LOVE AS DERMATOLOGIST ADVISOR.

Bluemercury announced today the appointment of Dr. Elyse Love as the retailer’s first Dermatologist Advisor. Dr. Love is a board-certified dermatologist who practices a wide spectrum of medical and cosmetic dermatology at Gramercy Laser and Medical Dermatology (GLAMDerm) in NYC.

Founded with the goal of creating a more personal beauty shopping experience, Bluemercury has maintained its position as the neighborhood beauty store where customers can find best-in-class, innovative beauty products with honest, expert advice in a welcoming and friendly setting. Dr. Love’s appointment is a natural step in the retailer’s ongoing effort to cater to the personalized needs of their customers, with education and expertise at the core.

A sum of 7887373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.04M shares. Macy’s Inc. shares reached a high of $17.88 and dropped to a low of $17.27 until finishing in the latest session at $17.83.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.66. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.69, while it was recorded at 17.43 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -1.54%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,238 million, or 90.70% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,142,905, which is approximately -1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,550,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.71 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $208.59 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -2.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 31,255,841 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 39,645,485 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 166,781,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,683,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,446,230 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,817,888 shares during the same period.