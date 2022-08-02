Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] moved up 1.29: Why It’s Important

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Lumen Closes Sale of its Latin American Business to Stonepeak.

New strategic relationship between Lumen and Cirion offers benefits for customers of both companies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) said today it has officially closed the sale of its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion cash. This Latin American business is called Cirion, operating as an independent portfolio company of Stonepeak.

A sum of 10346102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.92M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $11.12 and dropped to a low of $10.86 until finishing in the latest session at $11.03.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.06. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,810 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $801.43 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 55,215,498 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 89,078,281 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 654,438,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,732,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,393,385 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,855,950 shares during the same period.