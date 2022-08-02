JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $115.36 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Australian Business Leaders Anticipate Growth While Navigating a Labour Shortage and Other Economic Challenges, J.P. Morgan Survey Finds.

Additional headwinds for midsize companies include rising prices and supply chain constraints.

Australian midsized businesses are facing challenges rooted in the current labour market, supply chain disruptions and rising prices; yet, in the face of these obstacles, almost all expect growth (94%) and feel confident their businesses will thrive (80%) in the next 12 months, according to J.P. Morgan’s inaugural Australia Business Leaders Outlook Survey released today.

A sum of 12934626 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.28M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $116.50 and dropped to a low of $114.785 until finishing in the latest session at $115.36.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.3. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $139.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 575.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.34, while it was recorded at 114.81 for the last single week of trading, and 141.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234,591 million, or 71.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 266,854,574, which is approximately 2.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 201,689,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.27 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.24 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,886 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 82,006,217 shares. Additionally, 1,426 investors decreased positions by around 123,815,539 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 1,827,733,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,033,555,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,848,226 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 11,209,712 shares during the same period.