JP Morgan lifts Bilibili Inc. [BILI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.96%. The company report on July 24, 2022 that Qiming’s Portfolio Company InventisBio Lists on STAR Market.

Qiming Venture Partners’ portfolio company InventisBio (SHSE: 688382), a leading company in innovative drug development, today listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (the “STAR Market”) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The issue price is CNY 18.12 per share, representing a market cap of CNY 10.419 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners invested in InventisBio in September 2020. The successful listing of the company marks the fourth IPO in Qiming’s portfolio in 2022. InventisBio has become the ninth portfolio company listed on the STAR Market.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -72.75%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.17. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.72 billion, with 393.54 million shares outstanding and 295.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 5905283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BILI stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 105 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.02, while it was recorded at 24.84 for the last single week of trading, and 38.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$666,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,746 million, or 39.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,482,423, which is approximately 69.046% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.2 million in BILI stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $218.2 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 42.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 28,958,278 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 45,133,164 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 43,672,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,763,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,822 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 12,103,148 shares during the same period.