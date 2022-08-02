JP Morgan lifts Amyris Inc. [AMRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.87 at the close of the session, up 5.06%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that AMYRIS TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 9.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amyris’ financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris’ Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

Amyris Inc. stock is now -65.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMRS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.00 and lowest of $1.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.31, which means current price is +27.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 6446220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0980, while it was recorded at 1.8140 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9376 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $274 million, or 49.10% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,667,736, which is approximately 2.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,195,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.16 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.66 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 55.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 24,073,583 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 20,544,486 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 101,865,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,483,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,512,277 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,664,447 shares during the same period.