General Electric Company [GE] Revenue clocked in at $74.48 billion, down -19.76% YTD: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $1.89. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 10 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships Program Tops $8 Million Awarded to More Than 200 Students Since 2011.

A sum of 9119381 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.93M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $76.35 and dropped to a low of $72.69 until finishing in the latest session at $75.80.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.67. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $89.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.42, while it was recorded at 73.19 for the last single week of trading, and 88.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 45.90%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,346 million, or 73.20% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,148,782, which is approximately -2.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 84,152,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 billion in GE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.85 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 42.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 57,128,733 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 38,297,935 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 661,114,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,541,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,920,706 shares, while 252 institutional investors sold positions of 6,903,230 shares during the same period.