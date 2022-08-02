For The Boeing Company [BA], Analyst sees a rise to $170. What next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 6.13% or 9.76 points to close at $169.07 with a heavy trading volume of 18291161 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Boeing to Open Japan Research Center and Expand Sustainability Partnerships.

– New Boeing research and development center in Japan to focus on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), electric/hydrogen propulsion, robotics, digitization and composites.

– Extends 2019 cooperation agreement with Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to include sustainable technology.

It opened the trading session at $165.95, the shares rose to $171.76 and dropped to $164.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded -11.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, BA reached to a volume of 18291161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $219 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 260 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.86, while it was recorded at 159.90 for the last single week of trading, and 181.21 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $54,549 million, or 55.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.33 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.36 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

920 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,667,563 shares. Additionally, 1,052 investors decreased positions by around 14,017,439 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 288,953,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,638,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,619 shares, while 235 institutional investors sold positions of 3,171,538 shares during the same period.