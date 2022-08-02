For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $56. What next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a -7.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.79. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group announces pricing and upsizing of $1 billion senior convertible notes offering to refinance existing convertible notes.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced the offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Convertible Notes”). In connection with the offering of the Convertible Notes, the Company granted certain of the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes. The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Notes to repurchase $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% convertible senior notes due November 15, 2023 and $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due June 15, 2023 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repurchases) in privately negotiated transactions. The Company intends to retire the Existing Convertible Notes so purchased.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23081973 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 6.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.02%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $8.23 billion, with 254.82 million shares outstanding and 219.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 23081973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $68.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.56.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.04, while it was recorded at 36.08 for the last single week of trading, and 69.33 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $6,790 million, or 75.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,886,916, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,355,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.89 million in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $778.29 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -8.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 13,490,731 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 13,318,269 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 162,898,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,707,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,642,851 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,529,277 shares during the same period.