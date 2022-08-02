For Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] loss -3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $29.57 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Coterra Energy Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce second-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Conference Call InformationDate: Wednesday, August 3, 2022Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

Coterra Energy Inc. represents 810.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.41 billion with the latest information. CTRA stock price has been found in the range of $28.92 to $30.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.91M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 7890752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $32, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 25 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.84, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.24 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 11.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $22,160 million, or 96.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,678,691, which is approximately -5.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 84,115,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 47,477,168 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 63,893,643 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 638,052,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,423,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,577,364 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 8,838,855 shares during the same period.