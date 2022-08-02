Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain 11.95% so far this year. What now?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Exelon Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting the Company’s Responsible Stewardship of the Clean Energy Transition, While Delivering Sustainable Value.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

From a $6.6 billion energy infrastructure investment to helping connect more than 650,000 customers to $450 million in energy assistance last year, highlights in the CSR cover hundreds of initiatives that have made a positive impact on the energy transmission and distribution company’s 10 million customers, the communities it serves and the environment.

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) has released its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), a comprehensive overview of the company’s focus on clean, reliable, affordable and equitable energy delivery and energy solutions for its customers and communities. As the nation’s largest energy transmission and distribution company, Exelon continues to steward the clean energy transition and power the economic health and well-being of the large and diverse metropolitan areas that it serves.

A sum of 5642090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.34M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $46.60 and dropped to a low of $45.52 until finishing in the latest session at $46.11.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.99. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.28, while it was recorded at 45.61 for the last single week of trading, and 42.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,184 million, or 84.30% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 115,720,915 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 99,268,967 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 591,426,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,416,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,229,025 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 12,777,693 shares during the same period.