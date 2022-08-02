Exane BNP Paribas lifts Stellantis N.V. [STLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.77%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Stellantis Announces $99 Million Total Investment for New Engine Production at Three North American Plants.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock dropped by -23.74%. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.80 billion, with 3.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 5821481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.77. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,052 million, or 58.49% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.72% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 100,639,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 5.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 104,583,529 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 57,854,495 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 867,101,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,539,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,810,005 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 18,951,661 shares during the same period.