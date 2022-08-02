EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] Stock trading around $33.71 per share: What’s Next?

EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOP] price surged by 23.30 percent to reach at $6.37. The company report on August 1, 2022 that EVO Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “EVO Payments” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reported revenue was $137.7 million compared to $122.2 million in the prior year, an increase of 13%. On a currency neutral basis, revenue for the quarter increased 18%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net income was $11.3 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 66%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $51.7 million for the quarter, and margin of 37.6% expanded 250 basis points. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 26%.

A sum of 16062468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 312.91K shares. EVO Payments Inc. shares reached a high of $33.86 and dropped to a low of $32.92 until finishing in the latest session at $33.71.

The one-year EVOP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.81. The average equity rating for EVOP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOP shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EVO Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for EVO Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on EVOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVO Payments Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EVOP Stock Performance Analysis:

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, EVOP shares gained by 43.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.31 for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.08, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading, and 23.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVO Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +67.95. EVO Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.74.

EVO Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EVOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVO Payments Inc. go to 16.42%.

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOP stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 6,304,549, which is approximately 1.606% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,475,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.87 million in EVOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.11 million in EVOP stock with ownership of nearly -1.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVO Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOP] by around 4,453,497 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,819,404 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 39,918,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,191,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,912,045 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 553,259 shares during the same period.