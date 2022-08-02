Dow Inc. [DOW] fell -7.51% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -1.41% or -0.75 points to close at $52.46 with a heavy trading volume of 5898961 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Connecting Through Volunteer Service.

By committing to service and community, we’re helping to build an even stronger foundation for Dow and our stakeholders in the next 125 years.

It opened the trading session at $52.58, the shares rose to $52.60 and dropped to $51.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded -12.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5898961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $60.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.17, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 59.57 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $25,129 million, or 67.40% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,316,764, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,573,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.01 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 808 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 29,559,558 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 34,875,824 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 414,568,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,003,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,571,148 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,664,237 shares during the same period.