Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, down -92.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a -2.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy Announce Energy Program Development Agreement.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Cryptyde, Inc., or the Company, (NASDAQ: TYDE) a company offering comprehensive, scalable Web3 services utilizing blockchain technologies, announced today the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde expects the program will help the Company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.

Argo Energy will assist Cryptyde in identifying power delivery and site development solutions for the infrastructure needed by Cryptyde to offer Bitcoin mining services. Cryptyde aims to mitigate the effects of potential rising and unpredictable energy costs while reducing harmful carbon emissions by employing a comprehensive combination of solar and other renewable sources. Cryptyde believes the approach of ultimately using sustainable energy will add financial and operational efficiency to their Bitcoin mining services while diminishing environmental impact.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4727419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cryptyde Inc. stands at 34.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.33%.

The market cap for TYDE stock reached $25.10 million, with 23.24 million shares outstanding and 20.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, TYDE reached a trading volume of 4727419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55.

How has TYDE stock performed recently?

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 12.01 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.1388 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

46 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 1,072,833 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 314,816 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,028,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,416,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,587 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 176,608 shares during the same period.