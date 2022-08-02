ConocoPhillips [COP] Stock trading around $95.10 per share: What’s Next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Pioneer, Devon and ConocoPhillips Join OGMP 2.0, Commit to Leading Methane Performance and Increased Transparency in Emissions Reporting.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Three leading U.S. oil and natural gas producing companies, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), jointly announced today that they have joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 Initiative. The initiative’s mission is to improve the industry’s transparency in methane emissions reporting and encourage progress in reducing those emissions. The companies’ membership in OGMP 2.0 demonstrates their commitments to reducing methane emissions and meeting U.S. and global energy demand with reliable and responsibly sourced production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005248/en/.

Over the last 12 months, COP stock rose by 71.94%. The one-year ConocoPhillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.93. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.75 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 5586455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $123.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $135 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $135, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 95 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.94, while it was recorded at 94.19 for the last single week of trading, and 89.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ConocoPhillips Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

COP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 20.53%.

ConocoPhillips [COP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98,190 million, or 81.50% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,099,502, which is approximately 1.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,537,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.28 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -1.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 915 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 69,205,415 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 60,351,741 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 902,936,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,032,493,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,923,040 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,277,768 shares during the same period.