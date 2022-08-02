Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is -4.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.17%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Company Invests in Growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition Business with Agreement to Buy Three Manufacturing Plants from Red Collar Pet Foods.

Colgate-Palmolive Company plans to purchase three dry pet food manufacturing plants in the U.S. from Red Collar Pet Foods for $700 million to support the global growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition business.

The plants – in Orangeburg, South Carolina; Clinton, Oklahoma; and Washington Court House, Ohio – will be integrated into Hill’s global supply network to produce dry pet food for Hill’s Science Diet and Prescription Diet brands. The purchase agreement includes the transfer of the approximately 350 employees involved in the dry pet food operations.

Over the last 12 months, CL stock rose by 2.01%. The one-year Colgate-Palmolive Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.01. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.97 billion, with 840.60 million shares outstanding and 834.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, CL stock reached a trading volume of 6886239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $92 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 213.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.00, while it was recorded at 79.26 for the last single week of trading, and 78.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 3.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,559 million, or 81.60% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,195,703, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,575,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.4 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.02 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 685 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 37,286,812 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 36,904,646 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 586,219,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,410,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,714,350 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,500 shares during the same period.