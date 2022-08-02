Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] – find out why.

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] traded at a high on 08/01/22, posting a 18.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Lottery.com Announces Strong First Quarter Results.

First quarter 2022 revenue of $21.2 million, up $15.7 million from the prior-year period.

First quarter 2022 gross profit of $18.0 million, up $15.5 million from the prior-year period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5419407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lottery.com Inc. stands at 41.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.99%.

The market cap for LTRY stock reached $47.00 million, with 46.83 million shares outstanding and 39.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 431.06K shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 5419407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has LTRY stock performed recently?

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.12. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -68.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.07 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1418, while it was recorded at 0.5922 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5616 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +34.28. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.47.

Lottery.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Insider trade positions for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 471,371, which is approximately -11.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 428,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in LTRY stocks shares; and INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.14 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lottery.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 686,580 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,039,382 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 857,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,583,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,286 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 413,111 shares during the same period.