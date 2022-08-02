BofA Securities slashes price target on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] – find out why.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.97 at the close of the session, up 8.79%. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Zulily Unveils Its Third Annual Top Toy List For 2022.

Seattle-based online retailer’s toy experts outline 2022’s 25 hottest holiday toys, including picks from Fisher-Price®, The LEGO Group, KidKraft®, Melissa & Doug, PicassoTiles, and more.

Summer break may be underway, but rising inflation has caused many families to put holiday shopping on the radar now in hopes that they’ll snag gifts that help them balance their household budgets. As 37% more U.S. shoppers plan to start buying gifts earlier this year1, online retailer Zulily today announced its third annual Top Toy List for 2022 to help moms outsmart inflation this holiday season with an earlier-than-normal look at this year’s hottest toys. In addition, moms can score limited-time, early deals with savings up to 70% off.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now -60.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.70, which means current price is +42.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 9294001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $943 million, or 86.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,793,323, which is approximately -1.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,053,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.14 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $58.49 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 36,724,038 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 40,035,884 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 240,894,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,654,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,844,887 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 16,939,047 shares during the same period.