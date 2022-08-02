Bernstein slashes price target on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] – find out why.

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.86 during the day while it closed the day at $20.73. The company report on July 29, 2022 that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022) on July 29, 2022, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

ICICI Bank Limited stock has also gained 3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBN stock has inclined by 8.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.38% and gained 4.75% year-on date.

The market cap for IBN stock reached $70.80 billion, with 3.48 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 5577720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $27.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

IBN stock trade performance evaluation

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.74. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.94.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 10.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.77. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.02.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,655 million, or 19.20% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 85,474,919, which is approximately 50.612% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 33,726,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.16 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $602.7 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -18.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 83,449,443 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 133,535,674 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 393,479,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,464,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,035,841 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 30,940,888 shares during the same period.