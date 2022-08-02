Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is -31.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $58.67 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.03, while the highest price level was $59.17. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Baxter Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Second-quarter revenue of $3.75 billion increased 21% on a reported basis, 26% on a constant currency basis and 3% on an operational basis1.

Second-quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.50; Adjusted EPS totaled $0.87.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.65 percent and weekly performance of -11.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 5185491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $73.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $88 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 95 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 59.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.12 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.82, while it was recorded at 62.07 for the last single week of trading, and 77.37 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 8.41%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,303 million, or 89.10% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 55,569,944, which is approximately 11.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,996,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.34 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 32,996,832 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 29,889,023 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 368,395,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,280,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,332,172 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,039,306 shares during the same period.