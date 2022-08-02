Barclays PLC [BCS] Stock trading around $8.00 per share: What’s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.02 during the day while it closed the day at $8.00. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Barclays Resumes Further Issuances and Sales of Certain iPath® ETNs.

Further to its announcement on July 25, 2022, Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays Bank”) announced today that it is resuming further issuances and sales by Barclays Bank and its affiliates of each series of iPath® ETNs (the “Resumed ETNs”) listed in the table below, effective as of the open of trading today, August 1, 2022. This action follows the announcement by Barclays Bank on April 28, 2022 to suspend sales of such series of Resumed ETNs. Any such issuances and sales of the Resumed ETNs will be made pursuant to Barclays Bank’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2022. As described below, this action may result in fluctuations in the trading value of such Resumed ETNs.

Barclays PLC stock has also gained 1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCS stock has inclined by 7.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.99% and lost -22.71% year-on date.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $30.60 billion, with 4.17 billion shares outstanding and 4.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 8449074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 354.61.

BCS stock trade performance evaluation

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.72.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.75. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $76,042 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,050 million, or 3.20% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,738,310, which is approximately 0.94% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,674,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.4 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $68.17 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 24,696,915 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,173,664 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 95,322,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,193,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,869,303 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,099 shares during the same period.