Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Revenue clocked in at $5.92 billion, up 124.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] loss -0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $39.29 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 310.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.10 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $37.95 to $39.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5530174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 28.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.40, while it was recorded at 39.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.09 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $9,666 million, or 82.20% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,438,595, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,732,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $834.98 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -7.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 46,026,358 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 37,998,636 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 162,003,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,028,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,405,421 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 12,122,608 shares during the same period.