Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell -18.97% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a -5.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.28. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5906147 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $8.15 billion, with 182.00 million shares outstanding and 173.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5906147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $60.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.35, while it was recorded at 48.60 for the last single week of trading, and 61.23 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,489 million, or 88.80% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,084,162, which is approximately 13.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,087,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.27 million in AA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $442.81 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 563.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 37,139,715 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 34,437,620 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 83,531,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,108,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,680,489 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,550,104 shares during the same period.