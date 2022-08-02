Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $6.61 billion, down -33.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $111.20 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now -33.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $113.96 and lowest of $107.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 212.58, which means current price is +28.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 5986223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $169.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 214 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.03, while it was recorded at 108.06 for the last single week of trading, and 149.03 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $26,269 million, or 63.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,519,356, which is approximately -1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,801,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.71 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 6.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 32,347,663 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 24,062,153 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 179,822,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,232,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,633,753 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 6,812,517 shares during the same period.