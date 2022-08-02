Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is -25.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] jumped around 0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.38 at the close of the session, up 38.00%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Aethlon Medical Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Journal Article Describing Hemopurifier Resin Binding of Seven COVID-19 Variants.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed journal article in PLOS ONE. The article, titled “Removal of Clinically Relevant SARS-CoV-2 Variants by An Affinity Resin Containing Galanthus nivalis Agglutinin,” contains data demonstrating that the proprietary GNA affinity resin of the Aethlon Hemopurifier® efficiently captures seven clinically relevant variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Viral capture efficiency ranged from 53% to 89% for the variants tested.

“These data demonstrate that the Hemopurifier can effectively capture a wide range of clinically relevant SARS-CoV-2 variants,” said Charles J. Fisher, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon Medical. “As new variants and subvariants of this virus continue to emerge and induce new waves of the pandemic, health systems need innovative technologies that are agnostic to viral variations. The Hemopurifier may represent an opportunity to overcome this challenge and provide treatment to patients with severe COVID-19.”.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is now -25.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEMD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.72 and lowest of $1.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.99, which means current price is +56.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 75448459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.95. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1242, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6855 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3542.53 and a Gross Margin at +47.57. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3540.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.24.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.10% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 494,602, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 270,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 66,853 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 334,596 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 876,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,278,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,477 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 102,535 shares during the same period.