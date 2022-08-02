ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $20

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ: ACMR] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.77. The company report on July 21, 2022 that ACM Research to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Friday, August 5, 2022. The company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5574506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACM Research Inc. stands at 5.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.55%.

The market cap for ACMR stock reached $932.75 million, with 58.83 million shares outstanding and 44.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.61K shares, ACMR reached a trading volume of 5574506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $30.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for ACM Research Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ACMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

How has ACMR stock performed recently?

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, ACMR shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +44.22. ACM Research Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

ACM Research Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc. go to 42.74%.

Insider trade positions for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]

There are presently around $489 million, or 61.00% of ACMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,302,000, which is approximately 1.336% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,783,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.44 million in ACMR stocks shares; and GREEN COURT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $42.69 million in ACMR stock with ownership of nearly 21.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACM Research Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR] by around 6,045,662 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,815,473 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 20,297,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,159,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACMR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,032,604 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,205 shares during the same period.