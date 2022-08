Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved up 1.14: Why It’s Important

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Zomedica Acquires Assets of Leading tPEM(TM) Company Assisi Animal Health.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that it had acquired substantially all the assets of Assisi Animal Health LLC (“Assisi”).

Assisi has created an innovative line of targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (tPEMF™) devices for companion animals that provide a safe, drug-free alternative for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, or behavioral disorders. PEMF technology was cleared for use in humans in 2010, and since 2013 Assisi has conducted clinical studies using the tPEMF technology and its effectiveness in pain management, advancing healing, and control of anxiety in companion animals. Assisi products are supported by major, gold standard, peer-reviewed clinical studies and publications (Research and Clinical Studies | Assisi Animal Health) and are supported by over 40 key veterinary opinion leaders worldwide. Assisi Loop® products are global leaders in the field of both first-line and alternative tPEMF therapy and are sold around the world to help reduce pain and inflammation in the animals with whom we share our lives. They are available from Veterinarians and several additional sales channels.

Zomedica Corp. stock is now -15.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.26 and lowest of $0.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.80, which means current price is +47.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.80M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 11187124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2465, while it was recorded at 0.2553 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3290 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.30 and a Current Ratio set at 48.20.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $29 million, or 13.20% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,607,143, which is approximately -2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 2.56% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,717,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 5.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 4,222,445 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 16,119,319 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 93,201,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,543,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,010 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,017,220 shares during the same period.