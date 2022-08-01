why ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $225.00

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] gained 20.99% or 1.23 points to close at $7.09 with a heavy trading volume of 79171346 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Launches 35 Products in 5,500 Ace Hardware Locations.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with Ace Hardware USA and International (“Ace”) to sell 35 ToughBuilt products.

According to the terms of the agreement, Ace will distribute ToughBuilt’s products utilizing Ace’s 15 regional service centers to reach 5,500 individual Ace stores across the U.S. This agreement saw ToughBuilt’s products on Ace shelves starting in the second quarter of 2022. Among the 35 of the Company’s products that Ace will be selling are some of ToughBuilt’s most popular items, including: Tool Belts and Suspenders, Tool Belt Sets, Clip Tech Pouches, Clip Tech Accessories, Bags, Knee Pads, Sawhorses, and Cutting Tools.

It opened the trading session at $7.08, the shares rose to $8.96 and dropped to $6.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TBLT points out that the company has recorded -81.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -429.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, TBLT reached to a volume of 79171346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.15. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 192.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 33.94 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,338, which is approximately 952.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAGEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 30,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in TBLT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.21 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 387.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 109,728 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 14,374 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,378 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 10,414 shares during the same period.