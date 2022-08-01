why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.07

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] traded at a low on 07/29/22, posting a -0.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.38. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Teva Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Teva has reached agreement in principle on the primary financial terms of a nationwide opioids settlement and has revised its provision to reflect its terms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21090209 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at 5.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $10.36 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 21090209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on TEVA stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.81. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,857 million, or 46.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 132,165,515, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,648,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.67 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $225.56 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 41,274,327 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 31,721,142 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 444,765,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,761,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,131,928 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,758,167 shares during the same period.