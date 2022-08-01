why CSX Corporation [CSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.54

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.66%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that CSX Corp. Announces Second Quarter EPS of $0.54.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced second quarter 2022 net earnings of $1,178 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $1,173 million, or $0.52 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter 2022 operating income was $1.70 billion compared to $1.69 billion in the prior year period.

“I am very proud of CSX’s entire team of employees, which now includes Pan Am railroaders, for their hard work and dedication over this quarter,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “Though volatile commodity prices and persistent inflation have added uncertainty to the economy, our efforts remain focused on adding the resources needed to deliver improvements in our network performance, lift customer satisfaction and develop new rail service solutions to drive meaningful growth over the long term.”.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock rose by 0.75%. The one-year CSX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.03. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.16 billion, with 2.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.25M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 11521082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.25, while it was recorded at 31.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.72%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,261 million, or 77.90% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,175,290, which is approximately 0.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,774,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.45 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -25.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 126,118,163 shares. Additionally, 643 investors decreased positions by around 157,736,071 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,332,635,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,616,489,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,724,626 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 10,362,784 shares during the same period.