why Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.62

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] traded at a low on 07/29/22, posting a -23.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Athersys to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Call.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69798428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Athersys Inc. stands at 33.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.11%.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $50.12 million, with 244.20 million shares outstanding and 224.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 69798428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.35. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2736, while it was recorded at 0.2249 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7332 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $15 million, or 22.80% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $1.34 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 39.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 9,619,104 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,346,894 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 46,812,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,778,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,943,380 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 486,505 shares during the same period.