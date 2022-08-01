why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.09

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a low on 07/29/22, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.56. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Fathom Events, LAIKA, and Park Circus Team Up to Bring Fan Favorite Coraline Back to Theaters.

Renowned Stop-Motion Feature Returns to the Big Screen for ONE NIGHT ONLY – August 15.

Fathom Events, alongside LAIKA and Park Circus, are bringing the fan favorite CORALINE back to theaters this summer. Exclusive to the Fathom Event is a special bonus behind-the-scenes featurette “Coraline: A Handmade Fairytale.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18084487 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 5.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.05%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $7.48 billion, with 513.98 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.03M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 18084487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $9.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.59, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $2,603 million, or 35.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,381,679, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,321,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $630.76 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $195.01 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 16,797,572 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 12,377,771 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 149,571,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,746,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,637,049 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,804,329 shares during the same period.