Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.06 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 5, 2022.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 5, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on August 4, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now 51.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.19 and lowest of $6.935 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.87, which means current price is +85.30% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.52M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 22581094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SWN stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SWN shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $6,872 million, or 88.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 168,740,952, which is approximately 8.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,222,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.25 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $732.23 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 152,898,101 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 147,542,081 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 672,987,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 973,427,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,159,498 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 77,988,334 shares during the same period.