Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NIO Inc. [NIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] traded at a high on 07/29/22, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.73. The company report on July 26, 2022 that NIO to Hold Annual General Meeting and Class Meetings on August 25, 2022.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today published a notice to announce that it will hold an annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders (the “Notice of AGM”) at 10:30 am, Beijing time, on August 25, 2022 at Building 16, No. 56 AnTuo Road, Anting Town, Jiading District, Shanghai 201804, People’s Republic of China (or soon after the Class C Meeting and the Class A Meeting, both of which are defined below), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Proposed Resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM and form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nio.com. The board of directors of NIO fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of the Class C ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00025 each (the “Class C Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00025 each (the “Class A Meeting”) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution set forth respectively in the notice of each of the Class C Meeting and the Class A Meeting. Each of the Class C Meeting and the Class A Meeting will be held at the same venue and on the same date as the AGM, with the Class C Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) and the Class A Meeting at 10:15 a.m. (Beijing time) (or soon after the Class C Meeting). The notice and form of proxy for each of the Class C Meeting and the Class A Meeting are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nio.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36749917 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIO Inc. stands at 4.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $32.37 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.00M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 36749917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Inc. [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $36.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32.40, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $10,695 million, or 37.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 88,750,621, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,586,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $967.98 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 4.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 60,785,067 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,299,660 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 419,961,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,046,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,959,745 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 13,394,501 shares during the same period.