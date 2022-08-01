Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] slipped around -11.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $89.37 at the close of the session, down -11.12%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China or via email at investor@alibaba-inc.com.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is now -24.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BABA Stock saw the intraday high of $94.22 and lowest of $89.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 203.27, which means current price is +21.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.34M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 58847599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $159.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -22.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.84, while it was recorded at 99.04 for the last single week of trading, and 117.37 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.90. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.02%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $36,659 million, or 16.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 22,711,922, which is approximately -42.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,358,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in BABA stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 1.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 598 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 51,869,501 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 115,221,478 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 243,106,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,197,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,541,882 shares, while 204 institutional investors sold positions of 21,753,430 shares during the same period.