Wall Street Analyst Downgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.86%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that VF Corporation Reports Solid Top-Line Performance in First Quarter and Revises Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook Due to Currency Impact.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1’FY23) ended July 2, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -47.16%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.47. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.20 billion, with 387.60 million shares outstanding and 367.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 12399361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.82, while it was recorded at 46.58 for the last single week of trading, and 60.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 22.50%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,351 million, or 86.50% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,478,272, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,200,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 27.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 32,437,235 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 40,832,882 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 292,679,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,949,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,683,579 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,809 shares during the same period.