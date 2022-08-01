Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. What else is Wall St. saying

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $159.10 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Meta Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition and Chief Strategy Officer Appointment.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $458.94 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $155.17 to $160.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.62M shares, META reached a trading volume of 41978299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $243.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $275, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 8.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.19, while it was recorded at 163.04 for the last single week of trading, and 247.03 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $272,656 million, or 76.60% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,453,366, which is approximately -0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,971,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.86 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.53 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -3.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,631 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 92,374,988 shares. Additionally, 1,691 investors decreased positions by around 173,654,021 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 1,447,711,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,713,740,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,527,247 shares, while 368 institutional investors sold positions of 21,677,281 shares during the same period.