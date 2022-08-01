Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] slipped around -0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.37 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that How Cisco Is Pursuing Social Justice Through Supplier Diversity.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock is now -28.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $45.49 and lowest of $44.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.29, which means current price is +11.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.21M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 23696771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $52, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSCO stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSCO shares from 59 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.90, while it was recorded at 44.76 for the last single week of trading, and 52.83 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.75. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $133,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.47%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $137,057 million, or 75.30% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,876,953, which is approximately 8.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 351,582,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.95 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.63 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,502 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 144,875,981 shares. Additionally, 1,296 investors decreased positions by around 184,234,941 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 2,691,763,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,020,874,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,445,660 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 20,820,874 shares during the same period.