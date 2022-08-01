Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Revenue clocked in at $18.80 million, down -53.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -3.05 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Erik Finman Appointed CEO of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment.

Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Co-Founder Appoints Crypto and NFT Icon to Lead ZASH, Media and Entertainment Holding Company.

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment (“ZASH”), a multifaceted media and content technologies holding company, today announced the appointment of Erik Finman as its Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 14969973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.43M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $0.785 and dropped to a low of $0.75 until finishing in the latest session at $0.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.00. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -43.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.08 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7596, while it was recorded at 0.8322 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9257 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 21.90% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,219,271, which is approximately 1161.277% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,530,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.09 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 22.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 11,698,280 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,733,944 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,090,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,523,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,366 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,595 shares during the same period.