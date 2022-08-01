Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $134.32 billion, down -11.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.495 during the day while it closed the day at $46.19. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Verizon Foundation Donates $10,000 to Support Relief Efforts in St. Louis Following Historic Flash Flooding.

In light of the damage left in the wake of severe flooding in the St. Louis area, the Verizon Foundation is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross. Verizon’s donation will help St. Louis area residents recover from damage caused by disasters like the recent flooding.

“We have a connection to the communities where we work and live. Helping our customers, neighbors and friends deal with the aftermath of a crisis is what we do best,” said Matt Carr, consumer vice president for Verizon. “We’re committed to helping St. Louisans recover from disasters.”.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock has also gained 3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VZ stock has declined by -4.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.77% and lost -11.10% year-on date.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $188.62 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.26M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 23120659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 46.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.86, while it was recorded at 45.27 for the last single week of trading, and 51.54 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.35%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121,670 million, or 64.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,221,086, which is approximately 2.665% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 304,700,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.07 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,729 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 179,163,832 shares. Additionally, 1,205 investors decreased positions by around 243,065,590 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 2,211,888,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,634,117,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,737,934 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 14,341,866 shares during the same period.