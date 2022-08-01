Truist slashes price target on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] – find out why.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.93%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Report provides ESG data three months sooner than previous years.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report is being issued three months earlier than in prior years to provide stakeholders earlier access to the company’s ESG information. The 2021 report includes a new section describing KMI’s programs related to community engagement on energy and environmental justice. It also provides new metrics detailing the amount the company pays in property taxes each year and the percentage of female and minority employees who completed leadership training. An updated scenario analysis, that aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures guidelines, is now available as well as company-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and emissions intensity. The emissions data includes both operational control and equity share, two types of reporting boundaries that are used to disclose GHG data.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock rose by 0.50%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.42. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.88 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.80M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 18952653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on KMI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KMI shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.93, while it was recorded at 18.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.64%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,655 million, or 62.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,494,692, which is approximately -0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,931,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 710 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 118,615,423 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 86,393,949 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 1,165,462,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,370,471,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,062,235 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,959,001 shares during the same period.