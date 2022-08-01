The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -4.52: Why It’s Important

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] price plunged by -4.52 percent to reach at -$2.13. The company report on July 27, 2022 that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

A sum of 13512414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.72M shares. The Trade Desk Inc. shares reached a high of $45.44 and dropped to a low of $41.91 until finishing in the latest session at $45.00.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.8. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $73.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 56.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.42, while it was recorded at 45.61 for the last single week of trading, and 69.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,385 million, or 75.60% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,732,814, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,911,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.73 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 22.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 33,717,858 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 21,813,309 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 264,135,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,666,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,489 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 3,756,496 shares during the same period.