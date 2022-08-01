SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell -60.09% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $6.31 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2022 that SoFi Checking & Savings Raises APY to 1.80% for Direct Deposit Members to Help Members Make More from Their Money.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

SoFi raises APY ahead of July Fed meeting to provide an industry-leading rate on all checking and savings account balances.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Checking & Savings will now offer an industry-leading 1.80% annual percentage yield (APY)¹ for all members who have direct deposit. SoFi will also offer a 1.00% APY for those looking for a high yield opportunity without direct deposit. Members will earn these increased rates on all of their money with SoFi Checking & Savings, earning them more interest in one week than they would earn in one year at most other banks on average.

SoFi Technologies Inc. represents 852.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.90 billion with the latest information. SOFI stock price has been found in the range of $6.15 to $6.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.94M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 18917463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,510 million, or 33.80% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately -19.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.95 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $196.58 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 62,569,281 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 117,829,474 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 217,344,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,743,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,180,618 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 16,797,678 shares during the same period.