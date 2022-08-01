SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] moved down -23.09: Why It’s Important

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] plunged by -$5.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.70 during the day while it closed the day at $17.19. The company report on July 28, 2022 that SIGA Technologies to Host Business Update Call on August 4th, 2022 Following Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Participating on the call will be Dr. Phil Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer, and Dennis Hruby, Chief Scientific Officer.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.siga.com under the ‘Events & Presentations’ tab in the Investor Relations section, or by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

SIGA Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 41.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIGA stock has inclined by 167.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 194.58% and gained 143.26% year-on date.

The market cap for SIGA stock reached $1.30 billion, with 73.07 million shares outstanding and 40.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.96M shares, SIGA reached a trading volume of 49835811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

SIGA stock trade performance evaluation

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.37. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 54.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.47, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.65 and a Gross Margin at +87.58. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.97.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $360 million, or 42.40% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.49 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.41 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 1,002,975 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,984,831 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,944,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,932,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,012 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 298,701 shares during the same period.